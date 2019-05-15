The Blade Obituaries
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Marguerite Jane "Midge" (Davies) Hoskins


1947 - 2019
Marguerite Jane "Midge" (Davies) Hoskins Obituary
Marguerite Jane (Davies) "Midge" Hoskins

Marguerite Jane (Nee Davies) " Midge" Hoskins, 71, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away May 13, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. Midge was born September 22, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, to Russell and Mary Jane (Stadler) Davies. Midge was a graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School in 1966 and the MaCherie Beauty Academy in 1968. Midge is retired from the Toledo Public School System.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Midge was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Christine Davies Orange.

Midge leaves behind her husband, John Hoskins and former husband, William Burgess; daughter, Carolyn (Burgess) Grimes; grandsons, Adam and Colin Grimes; sister, Julie Davies; brother, Russell (Beverly) Davies; brother-in-law, Michael Orange; special niece and nephews, Michael Orange, Jennifer (Orange) Lakia, Michael Ezparza and various other loved ones.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Northwestern Ohio.

The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road, Thursday, May 16, 2019, 4-8 p.m. where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will take place in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Please view and sign Midge's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019
