Marguerite Jane (Davies) "Midge" Hoskins



Marguerite Jane (Nee Davies) " Midge" Hoskins, 71, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away May 13, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. Midge was born September 22, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, to Russell and Mary Jane (Stadler) Davies. Midge was a graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School in 1966 and the MaCherie Beauty Academy in 1968. Midge is retired from the Toledo Public School System.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Midge was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Christine Davies Orange.



Midge leaves behind her husband, John Hoskins and former husband, William Burgess; daughter, Carolyn (Burgess) Grimes; grandsons, Adam and Colin Grimes; sister, Julie Davies; brother, Russell (Beverly) Davies; brother-in-law, Michael Orange; special niece and nephews, Michael Orange, Jennifer (Orange) Lakia, Michael Ezparza and various other loved ones.



Donations can be made to Hospice of Northwestern Ohio.



The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road, Thursday, May 16, 2019, 4-8 p.m. where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will take place in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Please view and sign Midge's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019