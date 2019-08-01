|
Marguerite Kathryn Foss, R.N.
Marguerite Kathryn Foss, RN, passed away peacefully in Virginia Beach, VA on July 26, 2019. Marge, as she was affectionately known, was born March 22, 1926 in Toledo Ohio.
The daughter of Dr. Charles A. and Mildred (Mason) Bayer, RN, she was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband Frank; son Charles Patrick Foss; brothers Charles A. Bayer Jr. and Carl H. Bayer. She was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy Class of 1944. She was class president and valedictorian at St. Vincent School of Nursing Class of 1948 where she received the Larkin Medal for her compassion and love in nursing. She practiced nursing with a passion in the Emergency Room at St. Vincent's Hospital where she met her husband Dr. Frank E. Foss M.D. She also practiced her nursing skills in a variety of physician offices and clinics throughout the remainder of her career.
She married Dr. Frank E. Foss in 1950, and they enjoyed many graced years together. Loving mother of 6 children, Frank (Gayle) Foss, Kathleen (Timothy) Snyder, Kevin (Barbara) Foss, Michael (Becky) Foss and Dr. Carol (Dr. Kurt) McCammon. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren, and great grandmother of 14.
She was a member of St Joseph's Parish Sylvania, Ohio, and a lifelong resident of Toledo. She leaves behind a legacy of caring that shone in her nursing, and through the years she dedicated to her family.
The Mercy Foundation's Dr. Frank Foss Emergency Residency Fund will be renamed in the near future to the Dr. Frank and Marguerite Foss Emergency Residency Fund to reflect both of their contributions to Emergency Medicine.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, Ohio, 43560 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., interment services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the following: Mercy Foundation, Attn: Dr. Frank Foss Emergency Residency Fund; Emergency Medicine Residency, Attn: Rachel Hill ACC 1st Floor, 2213 Cherry St., Toledo, Ohio 43608; or Global Emergency Medicine Network Initiative (GEMiNI) IVU med Attn: GemiNI Fund, 7984 South 1300 East Sandy, UT 84094 www.ivumed.org/donate
