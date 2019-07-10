Marguerite M. "Marge" Jewson



Marguerite M. "Marge" Jewson, age 103, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away July 7, 2019 at Randall Residence in Tipp City, OH. She was born in Monroe County, MI on April 14, 1916 to Henry and Martha (Exner) Homier. Marge attended St. Ursula School for 3 years and graduated from Point Place High School. She was an active member of many organizations including, AARP, Block Watch, and the Point Place Heritage Society for which she held multiple offices over the years. Marge was a daily visitor to the Friendship Park Senior Center where she participated in the scrabble and shuffleboard tournaments, dances and holiday activities. She loved to play cards, especially Euchre, and when she inevitably won she would exclaim "Oh! That was fun!". An avid reader, Marge belonged to the library's book of the month club for 51 years. She enjoyed, working puzzles, painting, and knitting. Many of these activities she did with her homemakers club. A talented seamstress, Marge quilted and in her younger years made many of her own clothes. She was the oldest parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she was a member of the altar rosary society. At the age of 100, Marge was the Grand Marshall of the Point Place Days Parade.



Marge is survived by her son, Jerry (Nancy) Jewson; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rowland Jewson; son, Rowland Jewson Jr.; and siblings, Harold and Paul Homier and Frances Schausten.



Family and friends may visit Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Mass for Marge will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be given to the .



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019