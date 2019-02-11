Maria Antonia Tabarez Leija



Maria Antonia Tabarez Leija, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home on February 9, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was born on May 10, 1941, in Oaxaca, Mexico.



Maria provided her family with various experiences and opportunities through her career as a custodian for Toledo Public Schools. She retired in 1994. Maria was a devoted Catholic who was known for her compassion for those less fortunate and was always willing to volunteer her time to help others. She was a long-time member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. Maria was known for her free-spirited personality, love for the beach and her sense of humor.



Her strong work ethic, values and dedication was passed on to her children, Frank (Leslie) Tabarez, Irma (Gregory) Oberneder, Benjamin (Beth) Tabarez, Elizabeth (Tim) Chambers, Laura (Ben) Wolfe; grandchildren, Amanda (Jay) Murphy-Stricker, Brent (Carole) Tabarez, Alex (Megan) Rodriguez, Angela Wells, Andrew Wells, Chelsea Oberneder, Cassandra (Stephen) Kretz, Mason Wolfe, MacKenzi Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Greyson Murphy, Lennox Murphy and Isabella Tabarez; sisters, Elodia (Apolinar) Llamas, Teresa Sanchez, Patricia Sanchez . Maria was preceded in death by husbands, Eusebio Tabarez and Jose Leija; sister, Rosalia Sanchez.



The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.



Memorials in Maria's name may be made to: in honor of her granddaughter, MacKenzi.



