Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Leija
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Antonia Tabarez Leija


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Antonia Tabarez Leija Obituary
Maria Antonia Tabarez Leija

Maria Antonia Tabarez Leija, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home on February 9, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was born on May 10, 1941, in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Maria provided her family with various experiences and opportunities through her career as a custodian for Toledo Public Schools. She retired in 1994. Maria was a devoted Catholic who was known for her compassion for those less fortunate and was always willing to volunteer her time to help others. She was a long-time member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. Maria was known for her free-spirited personality, love for the beach and her sense of humor.

Her strong work ethic, values and dedication was passed on to her children, Frank (Leslie) Tabarez, Irma (Gregory) Oberneder, Benjamin (Beth) Tabarez, Elizabeth (Tim) Chambers, Laura (Ben) Wolfe; grandchildren, Amanda (Jay) Murphy-Stricker, Brent (Carole) Tabarez, Alex (Megan) Rodriguez, Angela Wells, Andrew Wells, Chelsea Oberneder, Cassandra (Stephen) Kretz, Mason Wolfe, MacKenzi Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Greyson Murphy, Lennox Murphy and Isabella Tabarez; sisters, Elodia (Apolinar) Llamas, Teresa Sanchez, Patricia Sanchez . Maria was preceded in death by husbands, Eusebio Tabarez and Jose Leija; sister, Rosalia Sanchez.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in Maria's name may be made to: in honor of her granddaughter, MacKenzi.

To leave condolences for Maria's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now