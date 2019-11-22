Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1722 Cherry St.
Toledo, OH
Maria Belia (Silva) Urias-Hibbs


1949 - 2019
Maria Belia (Silva) Urias-Hibbs Obituary
Maria Belia Urias-Hibbs (Silva)

02/20/1949-11/18/2019

Maria Belia Urias-Hibbs, 70, of Toledo, OH, fell asleep in death on November 18, 2019.

Maria was known for her quiet and mild manner, yet she was passionate when it came to her family. She enjoyed her Sunday visits with her parents and spending time with her grandchildren. Her wisdom, insight and words of encouragement will be greatly missed.

Maria was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 2001, and she loved sharing the Bible Truths she learned with others.

Maria was proceeded in death by her husband Jeffrey Hibbs and daughters, Alicia (John) Wharton and Victoria Hibbs.

She is survived by her parents, Santos and Ernestina Silva; children, Sylvia (Manuel) Zavala, Raymond Urias, Olivia Urias and Veronica Hibbs; ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Juan (Mary) Silva, Santos (Sylvia) Silva, Maria Elena Silva, Maria Elida (Scott) Davis, Rose (Gene) Yedica, Margarita Robison, Carol (Dale) Thompson and Diana Silva, as well as many nieces and nephews who all loved and adored her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1722 Cherry St., Toledo, OH 43608

Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2019
