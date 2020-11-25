Maria Caridad Karmol
July 29, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Maria Caridad Karmol, 83, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Granada, Spain on July 29, 1937 to José Aparacio and Deloris (Casas) Martinez.
Maria graduated in Madrid with a teaching degree in 1957. She came to the United States and through hard work and determination she received her teaching certificate and citizenship in the U.S. Maria was very proud of her accomplishments and paved the way for her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Maria was a proud resident of Perrysburg for almost 50 years. She was a devout member of St. John XXIII. She was an active member and supporter of The Two Toledo Society, Toledo Opera guild, Toledo Ability Center and Toledo Symphony. Maria blessed the community with her spirit and humor " life of the party".
Maria is survived by her daughter, Dr. Carmen (Dr. Roger Kruse) Weeber Kruse; son, Carlos S. (Rocio) Weeber; granddaughters, Meredith (Kallie Lamy) Morse, Gabriela (Jacob King) Morse, Isabel Morse and Sophia Weeber; and grandson, Carlos Weeber Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter J. Karmol; and significant life companion, Walter Witt.
Funeral services for Maria are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Maria's name may be made to Toledo Opera Association, 425 Jefferson Ave. #601, Toledo, Ohio 43604. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com