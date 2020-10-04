1/1
Maria De Jesus Montez
1933 - 2020
Maria De Jesusa Montez

Maria De Jesusa Montez, 87, of Toledo, passed away September 30, 2020 at Briar Hill Health Care. Maria was born January 2, 1933 in Mercedes, TX to Thomas and Francisca (Fonseca) Bocanegra.

Maria volunteered at Goodwill for several years. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball and was honored to throw the first pitch at the Mud Hens opening game in 2018. Maria had a love of music, playing the harmonica, and dancing. She battled with dementia and was involved in many Dementia Walks in Toledo. In Maria's free time she enjoyed playing bingo, crafting and watching baseball and football, especially The San Francisco 49ers and The Detroit Tigers.

Surviving are her children, Juanita Collins, Joseph Montez, Andrea You, Ricardo (Elaine Ramirez) Montez, Eva (Percy) Downour, Angela (Jose Solorio) Montez, Maria (Andres Garcia) Powell, Aurora Montez, Daniel Montez, Robert (Mickey) Montez, Guadalupe (Angelina) Montez, Rebecca (Timothy) Bailey, Victoria (Randy White) Montez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Maria De La Luz Reyes; brother, Domingo Bocanegra.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Antonio Montez; granddaughter, Amy Montez; great-granddaughter, Valerie Holmes; and brother, Fidencio Bocanegra

The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be private for the family. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Maria's memory.

To leave a special message for Maria's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
