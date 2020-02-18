|
Maria Esmerelda Duran
Maria Esmerelda Duran, 74, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on February 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mercedes, TX, on July 28, 1945, to Francisco and Guadalupe (Loya) Guerrero.
Maria enjoyed Mexican dancing, and caring for her family. Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren is what she loved most.
Maria is survived by her children, Leticia (Ruben) Marquez, Rosie (James) Thompson, and Lionel Garcia; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Ester (Santiago) Salazar and brother, Elpidio (Josie) Guerrero. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Duran and 9 siblings.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Wednesday, February 19, from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7. The funeral will begin at Coyle on Thursday, February 21, at 9:30, followed by Mass at St. Peter and Paul at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Donations may be given to St. Peter and Paul Church. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020