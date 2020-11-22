1/1
Maria (de Jesus Obregón) Flores
Maria de Jesus Obregón Flores

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Maria de Jesus Obregón Flores, loving wife, and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 80. Maria graduated from Woodville High School in 1959, where she met classmates who became life-long friends. She was a dedicated EKG Technician at St. Charles Hospital for 30 years where she loved her job and her coworkers. She married Rosendo Flores on June 13, 1970. They raised one son, John, and two daughters, Rosemary and Jessica.

Maria was deeply devoted to her faith, and she found ways to express it daily through her actions. She would often send cards to family and friends filled with prayerful birthday wishes and love. She treasured and shared family photographs. She adored sitting with her family, enjoying a cup of coffee as the discussion swirled around fond memories and funny stories. Maria also loved music and dancing with her husband. Her dancing was not to be outdone by her delicious cooking and oversized flour tortillas. Her potato salad and pork asado were requested at all the family gatherings.

Maria is survived by her husband, Rosendo Flores; son, John (Nichole) Flores; daughter, Jessica (Brian) Tokar; stepson, Rosendo Jr.; brothers, Benito (Jackie), Cruz, Rolando; and sisters, Juanita, Olivia (Julian) Herrera, Anita (Steve) Martin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Isabel, Abigail, Michael, Derek, Kenny, Rosemary, Jeremy, Julia, and Nicholas; along with great-grandchildren, Mya, Phoebe, and Declan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benito and Maria de Jesus Obregón; her daughter, Rosemary; stepdaughter, Anna; brothers, Paul and Antonio; sister, Esmeralda; and her great-grandson, Leo.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, OH 43465 (419-666-3121). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, OH 43465, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Please remember to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines while in the funeral home and at church. Burial will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church. Online condolences to the family may be made at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
NOV
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Our family was so blessed to live next door to her and her dear husband. She was so sweet and kind. Always full of love. She will truly be missed. Love to all God bless. Paul and Edith
Edith Csizmar
Friend
