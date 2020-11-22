Maria de Jesus Obregón FloresOn Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Maria de Jesus Obregón Flores, loving wife, and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 80. Maria graduated from Woodville High School in 1959, where she met classmates who became life-long friends. She was a dedicated EKG Technician at St. Charles Hospital for 30 years where she loved her job and her coworkers. She married Rosendo Flores on June 13, 1970. They raised one son, John, and two daughters, Rosemary and Jessica.Maria was deeply devoted to her faith, and she found ways to express it daily through her actions. She would often send cards to family and friends filled with prayerful birthday wishes and love. She treasured and shared family photographs. She adored sitting with her family, enjoying a cup of coffee as the discussion swirled around fond memories and funny stories. Maria also loved music and dancing with her husband. Her dancing was not to be outdone by her delicious cooking and oversized flour tortillas. Her potato salad and pork asado were requested at all the family gatherings.Maria is survived by her husband, Rosendo Flores; son, John (Nichole) Flores; daughter, Jessica (Brian) Tokar; stepson, Rosendo Jr.; brothers, Benito (Jackie), Cruz, Rolando; and sisters, Juanita, Olivia (Julian) Herrera, Anita (Steve) Martin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Isabel, Abigail, Michael, Derek, Kenny, Rosemary, Jeremy, Julia, and Nicholas; along with great-grandchildren, Mya, Phoebe, and Declan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benito and Maria de Jesus Obregón; her daughter, Rosemary; stepdaughter, Anna; brothers, Paul and Antonio; sister, Esmeralda; and her great-grandson, Leo.Visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, OH 43465 (419-666-3121). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, OH 43465, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Please remember to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines while in the funeral home and at church. Burial will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church. Online condolences to the family may be made at: