Maria "Licha" Luisa MirelesMaria "Licha" Luisa Mireles passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Licha was born on August 19, 1932 in Villaldama Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Mrs. Felicitas Mireles and her sisters, Andrea (Jesse) Gonzales, Erlinda (Jesse) Escobedo, Josie Mireles, Guadalupe Mireles and brother, Juan "Johny" Mireles. She is survived by her sister, Maria "Mary" (Roger) Zeigler and brother, Jesse (Allen) Mireles; sister-in-law, Adelina Mireles and a large family of beloved nieces and nephews.After receiving a basic education in Mexico, Licha moved to Ohio to work and then retire from the former Mercy Hospital as the supervisor of the laundry department.Before and after retirement she dedicated herself as caregiver for her mother, Felicitas and sister, Josie. She was selfless, steadfast and a model of what it means to be loyal. Licha was an excellent cook and took pride in handing down her mother's delicious Mexican recipes. She expressed her love in many ways but one of her favorites, was to cook her amazing meals for many. We will miss her orneriness, quick wit, sarcastic humor and her caring heart.The family is eternally grateful to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the wonderful care that the staff provided Licha since early this year.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.