MARIA MARTHA PAPA TAN
Maria Martha Papa Tan, known to her friends as Marucha, age 77, of Maumee died Tuesday October 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in the Philippines on July 29, 1942, she came to the United States in 1962 and became a citizen in 1979. She met her future husband, Terenciano "Terry", in Toledo and they were married in 1974. Maria was an active volunteer for many charitable organizations, and was a very active member of the Filipino Association of Toledo (FAT) since it's inception, and especially in it's charitable arm, the Special Commission On Relief and Education (SCORE) which focuses on scholarships and disaster relief medical missions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, in 1999. Surviving are her children, Terrence John "TJ" Tan,, and Tanya Marie Papa Tan; four siblings in the Philippines and six Papa cousins.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday October 28 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church preceded by the Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Private interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to SCORE www.scorefat.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019