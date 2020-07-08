Mariam Abdallah Khoury
Mariam Abdallah Khoury of South Toledo died in her sleep on July 5, 2020, at Spring Meadows in Holland, Ohio. She would have been 83 on July 10.
Mariam was diagnosed with multiple myeloma eight months ago. In addition to the cancer, she suffered from other health issues over the past few years. Mariam fought each with the typical resolve and spirit she demonstrated throughout her life.
Mariam's final conversation a few hours before she passed with her beloved sister-in-law, Manzar Khoury, and brother-in-law, Shafic Khoury, unknowingly prepared her for her next journey. In saying goodbye, Shafic recited a prayer of blessing at Mariam's request.
"It was a God moment," said her daughter, Tania Mancinotti.
Mariam was born on July 10, 1937, in Bloudan, Syria, to Kanj Abdallah and Latifa Haddad. At 17, she immigrated to the United States. Mariam initially lived in Cleveland and Zanesville before settling in Toledo, where she had family and friends.
Mariam married Wafeek Khoury on July 12, 1965. They had four children, Tania, Tony, Sameer and Lisa.
Mariam was a hairdresser most of her life. She spent the majority of her career at Hair Happening and, despite developing severe arthritis in her hands, she was still styling hair up to a few years ago in her home. Her devoted customers stayed with her over many decades.
Mariam had a keen intellect, an insatiable curiosity and a wonderful sense of humor. She spoke her mind plainly and clearly: You knew where she stood at all times.
Aside from her children and other family members, Mariam loved dominos and cards, gardening, traveling, Bible study and gift giving, especially to her grandchildren. She was a talented cook specializing in Syrian cuisine and welcomed everyone to her table. A friend of her son Tony once remarked after a typical Mariam feast of 15 dishes or more: "I need to marry a Syrian woman." Her food often featured fruits and vegetables from her garden, such as eggplant, squash, tomatoes, peppers and figs. Her famous strawberry cheesecake was always a hit at family gatherings.
Mariam was fiercely competitive: She played to win. She also was incredibly resourceful. When she set her mind to something she rarely was denied. Case in point: She spent some time recently at another rehab facility. One day she decided she'd had enough. Without telling any of her children, she packed up, called a taxi and headed home.
Mariam was a beloved member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Richards Road.
She was preceded in death by her son, Sameer.
Surviving are her children, Tania [Mark] Mancinotti, Tony [April] Khoury and Lisa [Ziad] Hajjar; sister, Jamili Hilal of Bloudan; and grandchildren, Marisa, Joe and Jacob Mancinotti, Alexander, Gabriel and Naseem Khoury, and George, Leila and Boulos Hajjar.
Mariam was blessed to have many close friends with whom shared wonderful experiences and who were always there for her.
Public visitation will be July 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. The family ask that face masks be worn. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. To view the service via live stream visit Mariam's page on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made to Kingdom Hall, 139 Richards Road, Toledo, OH 43607, or an organization of the donor's choice.