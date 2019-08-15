|
|
Marian A. Luck
Marian A. Luck, age 88, died August 13, 2019 at Divine Health Care in Sylvania. She was born April 20, 1931 in Maumee to the late Clarence and Emma (Fredrick) Byington. A graduate of Toledo Libby High School, Marian worked as bookkeeper for many years and most recently as a stocker at Walmart in Holland. She loved plants, flowers, dancing and playing cards, especially euchre. Marian found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Surviving is her son, Chris Hayes (Bonnie); daughter, Kathie Tefft (Lynn); grandchildren, Laurie, Cassandra, Kristy, Tim, Heather, Todd, Kelly and Chris; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Barbara, Patricia and Joanne; and brother, Danny. She was also preceded in death by son, Tim Hayes; granddaughter, Linda Hayes; and siblings, Butch, Kate, Jim, Marge and Ralph.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.). A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 7800 Erie St., Sylvania.
The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019