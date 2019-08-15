The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
7800 Erie St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Luck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian A. Luck


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian A. Luck Obituary
Marian A. Luck

Marian A. Luck, age 88, died August 13, 2019 at Divine Health Care in Sylvania. She was born April 20, 1931 in Maumee to the late Clarence and Emma (Fredrick) Byington. A graduate of Toledo Libby High School, Marian worked as bookkeeper for many years and most recently as a stocker at Walmart in Holland. She loved plants, flowers, dancing and playing cards, especially euchre. Marian found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.

Surviving is her son, Chris Hayes (Bonnie); daughter, Kathie Tefft (Lynn); grandchildren, Laurie, Cassandra, Kristy, Tim, Heather, Todd, Kelly and Chris; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Barbara, Patricia and Joanne; and brother, Danny. She was also preceded in death by son, Tim Hayes; granddaughter, Linda Hayes; and siblings, Butch, Kate, Jim, Marge and Ralph.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.). A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 7800 Erie St., Sylvania.

The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now