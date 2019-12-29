The Blade Obituaries
Marian Eleanor Turpening


1928 - 2019
Marian Eleanor Turpening Obituary
Marian Eleanor Turpening

Marian Eleanor Turpening, 91, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Toledo on October 2, 1928 to Clara (Beard) and Chester Hoover.

She is survived by her husband, George A. Turpening Jr.; her children, Terrence (Peg) Turpening, Kelly (Dave) Rejent, and George (Julie) Turpening III; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2:00-8:00 PM at Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615. Funeral services will be held Friday morning, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by internment at Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to .

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
