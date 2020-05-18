(News story) Marian Goldner, a prolific writer and children's book author, philanthropist, and extensive traveler, died Tuesday in Aventura, Fla. She was 97.
She died days after undergoing surgery for a broken hip. The specific cause of death wasn't reported.
One of her daughters, Janet Killam, said she learned everything from playing the piano to gardening from her mother.
"She was just a remarkable woman," Ms. Killam said.
Mrs. Goldner was born on Jan. 17, 1923, at what was then known as Toledo Hospital. Her parents, Harry Moses Baron and Pauline Jaffee Baron, lived in Bowling Green, where Mrs. Goldner spent nearly her entire childhood. She had four older siblings.
She graduated from Scott High School and spent two years studying at the University of Toledo but did not finish a degree. On July 6, 1944, she married Leo Goldner, whom she had known since she was 17. Mr. Goldner was serving as an infantryman during World War II before and after the wedding, and Marcia Alter, another of the Goldners' daughters, said he managed to get a pass to come home and, at some point, asked her to marry him.
"He said, 'I got a three-day pass for my birthday, and I got another three-day pass, let's get married,'" Ms. Alter said.
The couple were married for 75 years and had four children, who were all raised in Ottawa Hills, where the couple lived until moving to Florida within the past decade. Mr. Goldner died on Feb. 1.
Ms. Killam said her mother shared the arts with her children, specifically Broadway, and they traveled to New York several times. Mrs. Goldner traveled with her husband throughout the world, as well, multiple times to Hungary, Israel, and England.
Her son, Paul Goldner, said they were close and he spoke to her on the phone whenever he could. As a child, his mother would make up a story to tell him every night before bedtime.
"Always a different story," he said.
She loved to tell stories and was a successful children's author and penned parodies of plays and musicals. Mrs. Goldner had enough material for an hour-and-a-half stand-up routine, Ms. Killam said.
Hers was the house where all the kids wanted to be, Ms. Killam said, and that tradition held through to her and her siblings' own grandchildren.
She was a giving person, Ms. Killam said. Ms. Alter said their mother was not strict and never really imposed tough punishments.
Ms. Goldner supported numerous charitable organizations and co-founded with her late daughter, Camryn Lee, the Key Deer Protection Alliance in the Florida Keys to protect the Key deer, an endangered species.
Even if someone was in need of a ride to the grocery store or to the bus stop, Mrs. Goldner would have stopped and picked them up, her children said.
"That's how you live your life," Ms. Alter said. "You get involved with charitable works and give back to your community."
Surviving are her son, Paul Goldner; daughters, Ms. Alter, and Ms. Killam; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
The immediate family gathered for a grave site service and will celebrate Mrs. Goldner's life at a later date.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Baron Family Scholarship Fund at Bowling Green State University, Congregation B'nai Israel, the Florida Key Dear Alliance, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade on May 18, 2020.