Marian H. McCroskey
Marian H. McCroskey, age 85, of Oregon, Ohio died peacefully on August 12, 2019. Marian was extremely dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren! She and her beloved husband, Roy McCroskey, created Roy F. McCroskey Builder, Inc. in the early 1960s and together they built over 500 custom homes in Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa Counties spanning their 35 year career. Marian's hard work coupled with her perfectionistic and entrepreneurial spirit, was an integral part of their success. Her role as accountant, secretary, decorator and painter was invaluable to Marian and Roy's teamwork! Roy called her "the boss!" Their goal was to build quality homes and please their customers, and they did. Her work ethic was fostered at an early age when beginning at 12 years old, she would get off the school bus at the business of her father, Herbert Gladieux, then Gladieux Coal in Oregon, Ohio, now known as Gladieux Home Center. Her father trained her on how to do accounting, wait on customers, and gave her a strong business sense that continued throughout her life. Her kids and grandkids will attest that she instilled those values in them. Marian had a stroke in April, 2019 while at her condo in Fort Myers, Florida. Upon her return, she had two more strokes followed by a heart attack. She was resilient, tough and determined, working hard at therapy to make a comeback. She never ceased fighting and never gave up until her heart decided it had enough. Having to fight was not new to Marian as she was a five-year breast cancer survivor, a five-time melanoma survivor, as well as a previous multiple heart attack survivor! During her later years, she greatly enjoyed going to the Oregon Senior Center where she made many friends, and she loved going to the casino. Marian's secret to living a longer life was "never quit working" and she did not. Up until a few weeks before her death, she continued to help her daughter, Denise, with her business, Hello Courage. Her Catholic faith and love for God were extremely important to her. Marian never missed going to Mass, prayed daily for her family and friends, and was a founding member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Walbridge, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy F. McCroskey, who died in 1999; her parents, Angela and Herbert Gladieux, and her sister Theresa Weilnau. She is survived by her daughters, Denise McCroskey and Diann Harp; her grandchildren, Danelle (Justin) Partin, David (Amy) Collins, and Tyler Harp; as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Marian Gladieux. Her great-grandchildren, whom she adored, also survive - Brady, Kayla, and Mackenzie. Marian's family sincerely thanks the entire staff of Mercy St. Charles Acute Rehab, Dawn, Jennie, Cat, and Kesha from Ohio Living Hospice, and Tena Partin for their care, inspiration, and love to Marian.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm–8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, Ohio at 10:00 am. Burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Catholic Church, Walbridge, or Cardinal Stritch High School, Oregon.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019