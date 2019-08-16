|
(News story) Marian H. McCroskey, who learned bookkeeping and customer service as a schoolgirl at her father's company and for decades operated a custom home building business with her husband, Roy, died Monday in her Oregon home. She was 85.
She suffered a series of strokes and a heart attack several months ago and underwent therapy, her daughter Denise McCroskey said.
Mrs. McCroskey was a breast cancer and melanoma survivor as well, and cared for her daughters Denise and Diann as they dealt with breast cancer.
"She was a person of prayer," daughter Denise said. "She truly relied on her faith in God."
Most recently, Mrs. McCroskey helped with daughter Denise's business, which sells headwear for cancer patients.
Formerly of Millbury and Walbridge, Mrs. McCroskey and her husband retired about 1990 from their business, which aimed to build quality custom homes that middle-class families could afford.
The McCroskeys operated the business from their home. Customers came to a separate entrance for the business, although Mrs. McCroskey on occasion walked them through the family living quarters, to show what the McCroskeys had done.
"They were the Chip and Joanna Gaines before their time. They worked together like that," said daughter Denise, referring to the stars of HGTV's 'Fixer Upper.'
"She was the accountant, the secretary. She would help customers with designing the houses and decorating the houses," daughter Denise said. "And she would clean up the houses after the carpenters."
And they made it through challenges beyond their control - such as skyrocketing mortgage interest rates in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Mr. McCroskey "was building gazebos and garages and sheds to stay afloat. It was such a rough time," daughter Denise said. "Because they kept such a good reputation, there were plenty of people who still built at a 16 percent interest rate.
"My mom was always welcoming to people. You would know she had an inner strength just by meeting with her. You knew she was a straight shooter."
Mr.s McCroskey was born Sept. 26, 1933, to Angela and Herbert Gladieux. Her father started Gladieux Coal in what was then Oregon Township. As demand for coal fell, "lumber and supply" became part of the name. The business in recent years has been Gladieux Do It Best Home Center.
At age 12, she came to the store after school.
"My grandfather started teaching her accounting. She would stock the shelves. She would wait on customers, and she learned the business," daughter Denise said.
She was a 1951 graduate of Clay High School. She was a charter member of St. Jerome Parish in Walbridge,
"In her older years, she crocheted blankets," daughter Denise said. "It was something she could do and keep busy."
She made hundreds and gave them to friends and family. As with the business she and her husband shared, "she liked seeing something tangible from her effort."
Mrs. McCroskey and her husband married July 17, 1954. He died Feb. 5, 1999.
Surviving are her daughters Denise McCroskey and Diann Harp; brother, Ron Gladieux; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Jerome Church, Walbridge. Arrangements are by the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to St. Jerome or to Cardinal Stritch High School, Oregon.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected], or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 16, 2019