|
|
Marian June (LaCourse) Lenahan
Marian J. Lenahan, 96, of Toledo, Ohio passed peacefully on September 28, 2019 at Otterbein in Perrysburg, OH.
Marian was born January 28, 1923 to George and Louise LaCourse in Bono, OH. Marian was the eleventh of twelve children. She attended Jerusalem Township High school. She married Wendell James Lenahan on April 19, 1941, they were married for 72 years until Jim's passing November 6, 2013. Marian was a lifetime member of the Women's Auxiliary 2510.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Suzanne; and her siblings.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Polly King of Florida; son, Joseph Lenahan of Fruita, Colorado; daughter Linda of Rossford, OH; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5 pm - 7pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Online condolences may be made at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019