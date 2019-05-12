Marian Kandik



Marian Kandik quietly and unexpectedly left us early in May at her South Toledo home.



She was born in Toledo in December, 1955 to Andrew and Eleanor Kandik. Marian graduated from Bowsher High School in 1973. She attended the University of Toledo and worked in several different fields over her career of many years.



Friends and family are expressing what a wonderful person she was. Her life touched so many. She frequently pitched in and volunteered her time and talents. For years she was dedicated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization and was active in her parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Those who knew her remember how she made people laugh in unexpected ways. Cooking and baking were among her talents, and her love of the food world was evident in the hundreds of cookbooks she collected and cherished. She especially loved the Christmas season and made Christmas cookies that were beautiful works of art.



Marian was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings, Richard (Suzanne), Andrew (Rose), David (Sandra), Jeanne (Jesus), Kevin (Irene); aunts Carolyn, Virginia, and Bonnie along with many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16, at 10 AM, Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish. The family requests that memorial donations be made to OLPH, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, OH 43614.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019