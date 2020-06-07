Marian Martha PfeifferMarian Martha Pfeiffer (nee Freimark) age 100, of Martin, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Graytown, Ohio on June 2, 1920 to George and Anna Friemark (nee Schanke). Marian married Elroy Albert Pfeiffer on February 25, 1941, he preceded her in death December 25, 1990. Also preceding her death was her son, Denis on October 28, 1997; her parents, brothers and sisters.Surviving are daughter, Ruth Ann Crowell (Carleton); daughter-in-law, Phyllis Pfeiffer-Bickford (Charles); grandchildren, Benjamin Pfeiffer (Lori), Adam Pfeiffer (Zandrea), Robert Crowell, Debra Germann (Russ), and Sarah Carlo (Greg); step-grandchildren, Brian Bickford (Jill) and Brad Bickford (Kristina); 12 great-grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Madalyn, Grace, Zachary, Jonathan, Derek, Nicholas, Keys, Grace, Lily, and Rivers; sister, Myra Brazeau; and many special people.The Family invites friends to visit at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 with social precautions and distancing on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at Elliston Cemetery. A live stream will available of the funeral service after 11:00 a.m. on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerusalem Township Firefighters Association c/o Tanker Truck Fund or St. Peter Lutheran Church, Blackberry.