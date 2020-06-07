Marian Martha Pfeiffer
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Martha Pfeiffer

Marian Martha Pfeiffer (nee Freimark) age 100, of Martin, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Graytown, Ohio on June 2, 1920 to George and Anna Friemark (nee Schanke). Marian married Elroy Albert Pfeiffer on February 25, 1941, he preceded her in death December 25, 1990. Also preceding her death was her son, Denis on October 28, 1997; her parents, brothers and sisters.

Surviving are daughter, Ruth Ann Crowell (Carleton); daughter-in-law, Phyllis Pfeiffer-Bickford (Charles); grandchildren, Benjamin Pfeiffer (Lori), Adam Pfeiffer (Zandrea), Robert Crowell, Debra Germann (Russ), and Sarah Carlo (Greg); step-grandchildren, Brian Bickford (Jill) and Brad Bickford (Kristina); 12 great-grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Madalyn, Grace, Zachary, Jonathan, Derek, Nicholas, Keys, Grace, Lily, and Rivers; sister, Myra Brazeau; and many special people.

The Family invites friends to visit at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 with social precautions and distancing on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at Elliston Cemetery. A live stream will available of the funeral service after 11:00 a.m. on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerusalem Township Firefighters Association c/o Tanker Truck Fund or St. Peter Lutheran Church, Blackberry.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SERVICE IS PRIVATE but A live stream will available of the funeral service after 11:00 a.m. on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Marian was such an inspirational person. I always felt blessed to have such a wonderful role model in my life. She was a hard worker but always made time to spend with others. How many people would invite a family with with six children to their home for a formal sit down dinner?? Marian. She made every person feel special. The world has lost a very special person. I know she is happy to be in the hands of God, rest in peace Good and faithful servant.
Kay Poenicke Krueger
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved