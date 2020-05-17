Marian Rachel Baron Goldner
Marian Rachel Baron Goldner died peacefully, comforted by her daughters Marcia and Janet, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. Marian was born at Toledo Hospital on January 17, 1923. She was the youngest child of Russian immigrants, Harry Moses Baron and Pauline Jaffee Baron. They had five children: Jerry, Sidney, Freida (Williams) Robert, and Marian. When Marian was only seven years-old, her mother died and Marian's older sister, Freida, became her "sister/mother." The loving, Orthodox Jewish family lived in Bowling Green, Ohio. All her siblings are deceased. Eventually, Marian became the much-revered matriarch of a grand "Baron Clan."
When she was only 17 years-old, Leo Goldner, a Hungarian/American, met Marian. Leo knew immediately that he would marry her and that she was the love of his life. On July 6, 2019, they celebrated 75 years of marriage. Leo died on Feb. 1, 2020.
During WW II, Leo proposed to Marian. He managed to get two 3-day passes (one for his birthday and another to get married). The ceremony was held on July 6, 1944 in Freida and Wilfred Williams' back yard on Putnam Street.
When Leo returned from the war, their son, Paul was six months old and they were finally able to begin married life in an apartment on Franklin Street in Toledo. They bought their first home on Vermont Street and in 1951, built a home on Edgevale Road in Ottawa Hills. Over the years, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends from all over the world (even some of them famous!) shared holidays, special occasions and hundreds of "not special" occasions in the Edgevale home as well as their summer cottage, the Squeezum Inn, on Kelleys Island, Ohio.
Both Marian and Leo were the most all-inclusive, generous of hosts. Once the children were grown, Leo and Marian continued their gracious hospitality in a series of winter homes in the Florida Keys, Bal Harbour, and eventually Aventura at The VI Residence for the last 16 years.
Leo and Marian shared many travels with friends and family to a number of faraway locations. Of note was the famous summer-long family camping trip to nearly all the national parks in the American West. Leo and Marian took trips around the world and all over the world, including places like Hungary and Israel, both of which held profound meaning for them.
Marian was perhaps best remembered as an avid writer. She published 7 award winning illustrated children's books, 2 family histories (Solid Goldner, We Barons), several plays and musicals, many poems and dozens of songs and parodies. She also authored many newsletters for non-profits. In her later years, Marian taught a writing class at The VI Residence. She was a comedienne who could perform stand-up, and later "sitting-down," telling jokes for an hour or more, employing Yiddish, Irish, Italian, and other accents with perfect timing and delivery.
Marian was a Jewish organizational leader and community activist for Pioneer Women, Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women, and the Temple Shomer Emunim Couples' Club. She devoted time to the The Toledo Interfaith Council, taught English at the International Institute on Human Relations, chaired the Toledo Chapter for UNICEF where she raised millions of dollars, and was a member of the Footlighter's Club of South Florida which supports indigent entertainers and musicians. Marian and her daughter, Camryn, were founders of the Key Deer Alliance in the Florida Keys which protects this endangered species. Together, Leo and Marian were among the founders of the University of Toledo Hillel Organization which served Jewish students, locally and far from home. Her long list of philanthropic donations and the giving of her time goes on and on and does not include the multitude of personal kindnesses she freely gave to others.
Many considered Marian their adopted or second mother, even anointing her with the moniker of "Aunt Mom." Her Grandchildren felt she was the model by which all the other grandmothers of the world be measured! Hers was the house and kitchen many of her children's teenage friends felt comfortable enough to congregate. Marian treated everyone with equal respect, enthusiasm, earnestness, and love no matter what!
Marian Rachel Baron Goldner will be missed as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, cousin and of course, proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She was funny, talented, gentle-hearted, and wise. Marian was a beacon of light and an inspiration to all who knew her. She also made the best Hungarian paprikash ever!
Marian and Leo had four children, Paul (Linda Bender, Sandra Soifer), Marcia Alter, Janet Killam (Michael Killam), Camryn Lee (deceased); grandchildren, Andrea DeMar (David), Mark Goldner, Sharon Tipping (Michael), Olivia Potash (Daniel), and Jordan Killam. Great grandchildren, Lauren, Noah, and Rebecca Demar, Talia, Emma, and Abigail Tipping, and Omri Potash; and grandchildren and great grandchildren of Paul's wife (Sandra Soifer), Halie Soifer (Andrew Kauders), Marci Soifer (Peter Shapiro) and Henri, Eli, and Max Kauders. There are also many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that Marian famously kept in close contact with throughout the years. She was will always be remembered for her beautifully crafted correspondence.
The immediate family gathered for a grave site service and will celebrate Marian's life at a later date when her family and friends can gather safely. Contributions in memory of Marian should be made to The Baron Family Scholarship Fund at Bowling Green State University, Congregation B'nai Israel, The Florida Key Dear Alliance, or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.