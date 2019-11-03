|
Mariana R. "Maya" Krupa
Mariana "Maya" (Reyes) Krupa, age 82, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The Willows in Oregon with her loving family by her side. She was born to José Morales and Guadalupe (Posada) Reyes in Crystal City, Texas. Maya worked at various different places throughout Toledo, including the former Hirzels Canning Company where she was a nanny and laborer, the Guadalupe Center as a social worker and E.O. P.A. as a bus driver for children's programs and also aided many migrant workers and their families. She was known throughout the area as a talented singer with a beautiful, strong voice where she danced and sang at many festivals and events even at the drop of a dime.
Some of her favorite pastimes was her trips to the casino, playing bingo, camping, hunting, cooking and baking where her kitchen was her domain, dancing and she was devoted to her Catholic faith. Her family will always remember her for her sense of humor, magnificent aura when she walked in the room, her beyond generous nature where she welcomed every and anyone into her home. Above everything - her family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren - she was most proud of them and they of her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Anna Maria (Domingo) Ponce, Rosalinda (Dennis) Spaulding, José (Lynn) Lopez, Hilda Lopez, Fernando (Marsha) Lopez, Veronica Gonzalez, Bertha Lopez, Elizabeth Clay and Katherine (Carliss) Krupa-Standifer; 24 precious grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Emeterio (Maria Luisa) Reyes, Maria Elena (Gilbert) Ramirez, Rosario Jaime, Criscelda (Leon R.) Long, Sr., Juan Jose (Delores) Reyes; countless nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends - too many to mention! She was preceded in death by her parents, José Reyes and Guadalupe Martinez; husband of 55 years, Joseph Krupa; son, Roberto "Bobby" Lopez; granddaughter, Cassandra Hines; sister, Dolores Ortiz and son in law, Amos "Randy" Clay.
The family will receive guests on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 1-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617. Funeral Service will be private for her immediate family only.
Special thank you to her granddaughter, Isabel Woodard - Arbors of Oregon, who gave her family peace of mind during her stay these last few weeks. Also thank you to Elara Caring Hospice - Kathy and Brooke who made her journey peaceful and comforting.
Memorial contributions may be made to her family.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019