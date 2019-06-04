Mariann (Mutchler) Smith



Mariann (Mutchler) Smith, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1942 to Albert and Angela Mutchler.



Mariann graduated from Lake High School and furthered her education in Cosmetology School. She married her high school sweetheart Raymond F. Smith on October 22, 1961 and they cherished 57 years of love and devotion to their family. Mariann was the mother of 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mariann enjoyed the outdoors, antiquing, gardening, attending grandchildren's sporting events and traveling the countryside with her beloved husband, Raymond. Her greatest delight in life was spending time with her family.



A resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, Mariann is survived by her husband, Raymond; and her 6 children, Mark (Christine) Smith, Melinda (Rodney) Dachenhaus, Barbara (Justi) Smith, Steven (Terri) Smith, David (Stacy) Smith and Andrew (Jaclyn) Smith; siblings, Jim (Helen) Mutchler, Patricia Randolph, Virginia (Dan) Arquette, Tom (Sue) Mutchler, Kathryn (Tom) Spears and Donald (Janet) Mutchler. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Angela Mutchler; her brother, John Mutchler; and great grandchildren, Levi and Seth Bayer.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM-10:30 AM in St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 East Front Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio on behalf of Mariann Smith. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). Condolences can be shared online at



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019