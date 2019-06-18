Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Marianne E. (Morrison) Burke

Marianne E. (Morrison) Burke Obituary
Marianne E. (Morrison) Burke

Marianne E. Burke, age 62, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with her family by her side. Marianne will be missed by her loving husband, Randall; her daughter, Lindsay E. Sofo; grandchildren, Sean M. Sofo and Lauren E. White; and sister, Jane Kwiatkowski.

Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 5 p.m. until 7 P.M. when the funeral service will begin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ProMedica Hospice. On-line condolences may be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019
