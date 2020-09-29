1/1
Marianne Susor
1940 - 2020
Marianne Susor

Marianne Susor, 80, of Cement City, MI passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born March 13, 1940. She was a special person in so many ways. She touched the hearts of so many people throughout her many years of teaching at Northwood. She was a devoted mother, loving wife, wonderful grandma and a friend to so many. She looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her friends. She loved to cook and bake and was an avid reader. She cherished the lake where her and Glen moved to fulltime upon retirement. She looked forward to the fall and the changing of colors. She loved animals and nature in general. The many bird feeders looking over the lake from the deck off the kitchen was testimony to that. She was always up for a game of euchre. She will be, and already is, dearly missed.

She is survived by husband, Glen, of 57 years, her three children Troy (Sarah), Mike (Tammy), Jodi (Dale Coffield) and 11 grandchildren. Brother and sister in-laws, Ed and Linda Susor, Charlie and Virginia Plumadore, Bob and Marge Klorer. She was preceded in death by parents, Welby and Florence (Heider) Phillips.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with interment to follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
OCT
1
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
