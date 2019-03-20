Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maribelle Anne Keener


Maribelle Anne Keener Obituary
Maribelle Anne Keener

Maribelle Keener, age 80 of Toledo, Ohio passed away March 17, 2019. She was born to Melvin J. Creswell and Betty (Evans) Creswell in Toledo, Ohio on August 10, 1938. Maribelle was a former member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and knitting. Maribelle worked for years for A&Z Diecasting.

Maribelle is survived by her children, Geri Price, Russell Keener, Randy (Barbara) Keener, and Rick Keener; 8 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Roger) Lafferty; brothers, Anthony Joseph Zdybek Jr., Jack, Jimmy, and Mark Creswell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Creswell Sr. and Betty Zdybek; step-father, Anthony Joseph Zdybek Sr.; step-mother, Betty Creswell; brother, Melvin Creswell Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Keener, Mecca Keener and Rick Keener II.

Friends may call at Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
