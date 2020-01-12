|
Marie A. Gillen
Marie A. Gillen, 89, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020, at St Anne Mercy Hospital. She was born November 24, 1930, in Toledo and was the daughter of George and Sophie Denman.
Marie worked during the Christmas season at J.C. Penney. She was a member of the former Bethany Lutheran Church. Marie enjoyed traveling with her family, camping, picnics and hiking.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Rudy) Sanislo and Carol Gillen; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Gillen, who passed away August 1, 2019; her son, Michael Gillen and a brother and a sister.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 401 Tomahawk Drive, Maumee, OH 43537 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, ().
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020