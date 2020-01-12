Home

Services

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Marie A. Gillen


1930 - 2020
Marie A. Gillen Obituary
Marie A. Gillen

Marie A. Gillen, 89, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020, at St Anne Mercy Hospital. She was born November 24, 1930, in Toledo and was the daughter of George and Sophie Denman.

Marie worked during the Christmas season at J.C. Penney. She was a member of the former Bethany Lutheran Church. Marie enjoyed traveling with her family, camping, picnics and hiking.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Rudy) Sanislo and Carol Gillen; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Gillen, who passed away August 1, 2019; her son, Michael Gillen and a brother and a sister.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 401 Tomahawk Drive, Maumee, OH 43537 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, ().

Online condolences may be sent to Marie's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
