Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Marie A. Schlegel


1955 - 2019
Marie A. Schlegel Obituary
Marie A. Schlegel

Marie A. Schlegel, age 63, of Toledo, passed away September 14, 2019 after her battle with cancer at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born September 30, 1955 in Toledo to Edward and Virginia (Pakulski) Lepiarz. Marie was employed with Toledo Jeep for more than 33 years retiring in 2007. Marie had a bright smile, great sense of humor and positive attitude who always saw the good in people. She would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Marie loved being retired, working in the garden, but most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs. Family was the most important part of Marie's life.

Marie is survived by her husband, Peter Schlegel, Sr.; daughter, Melissa (Chris) Brennan; son, Larry (Julie) Brennan; step-children, Tara (Dan) John, Peter (Britt) Schlegel, Jr. and Bobbi Jo Schlegel; grandchildren, Logan, Adyson, Haeley, Dylan, Sophie, Lincoln and Easton; siblings, Pat Coleman, Edward (Sandra) Lepiarz, Carol (Steve) Braunfels, Jeannie Thorton, Mike (Debbie) Lepiarz and Mark (Marianne) Lepiarz; many nieces and nephews; and canine companions, "Cooper" and "Zoey." In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her nephew William Coleman and canine companions, "Bubba" and "Sassi."

The family will receive guests, Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will be held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Marie's memory.

To leave a special message for Marie's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
