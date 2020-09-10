Marie AshbaucherMarie Ashbaucher was born on July 23, 1924, to Jesse and Anna in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. She got together with her future husband, Duane, during his brief leave from the war in Germany, and they wed on January 8, 1944, in the Railroad YMCA on Long Island, New York City.After World War II, they settled in Toledo, Ohio where they raised five children, Jay, Sandra, Daryl, Breck, and Reid. In their later years, they lived in Perrysburg, Ohio. Marie worked many jobs, including a few years working as a plumber for a plumbing company, then as a bookkeeper for Secor Landscaping, and Shrader Tire & Oil of Toledo. Marie was elected twice to the position of Perrysburg Township Clerk before retiring in 1988. Marie enjoyed gardening, canning, and freezing vegetables. She was proud of playing basketball for her high school and was happy to announce that she once made 21 foul shots in a row. She also enjoyed many summer vacations in Pennsylvania with her family, and in later years, spending winters in Florida with her husband and some friends. Hand and Foot was a card game she enjoyed playing with her family and friends.Her Christian faith was important to her. As the wife of one of the charter members of WPOS-FM, she started the women's auxiliary group for the Christian radio station. Over the years she and her husband held church membership with Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, and her latest membership of 20 years with Hope Baptist Church of Toledo. She liked to share her faith in Jesus with family, friends, and strangers. She also enjoyed playing piano and singing in a Gospel Quartet made up of herself, husband Duane, and two of her children, Jay and Sandra. Marie died peacefully and entered into the glory of Jesus, her savior, in the early morning on September 5, 2020, at the age of 96. She and Duane, who preceded her in death, had celebrated 76 years of marriage.She is survived by her five children, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Marie's body may be viewed Sunday, September 13th at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, OH, between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. A 30-minute outdoor memorial service will be held under a blue canopy on the grounds of Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 West Central Ave., Toledo, OH, on Saturday, September 19th at 2:00 p.m.