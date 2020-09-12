(News story) Marie Ashbaucher, a bookkeeper who was elected Perrysburg Township clerk and was a volunteer in support of the Christian radio station where her husband was a charter member, died Sept. 5 at Heartland of Perrysburg. She was 96.
She was in declining health, her son Reid Ashbaucher said.
For years Mrs. Ashbaucher and her husband, Duane, lived and reared their family in West Toledo. They later moved to Southview Estates mobile home park in Perrysburg Township.
She was elected as township clerk - an office since renamed "township fiscal officer" - and served seven years in the 1980s. She oversaw the township's books and accounts. She also attended meetings of township trustee and was responsible for keeping the minutes.
She retired at the end of March, 1988, said her daughter, Sandra Rosenberger.
She'd previously worked as a bookkeeper for Secor Landscaping and for Shrader Tire and Oil. But courting voters and winning votes suited her personality, her family said.
"She was a take-charge kind of person and didn't have any problem talking to people," son Reid said.
Her son Jay Ashbaucher said: "She was a stickler on doing things right. She was outgoing in the sense of having confidence in herself."
Her husband was a charter member of WPOS-FM in Holland, which went on the air in 1966, and later worked worked as the Christian station's engineer. She helped start a women's auxiliary in support.
"She was very strong, spiritually speaking," son Jay said. "My dad was so involved in helping start that ministry, she worked along with him."
The auxiliary built Gospel-themed floats of tissue paper and chicken wire to promote the station and displayed them at the Holland Strawberry Festival and other summertime events in Lucas and Wood counties, son Reid recalled. The auxiliary also made connections with women's ministries at area churches and organized dinners and other fund-raisers.
But her husband was the devoted listener to the station. She was on the go.
"She was a behind-the-scenes person," son Reid said. "She was always an active, busy person. She was not a stay-at-home mom."
The couple were supporters of the Cherry Street Mission. In earlier days, she played piano and sang in a Gospel quartet with her husband, son Jay, and daughter, Sandra.
She was a member of Hope Baptist Church for about 20 years. She previously was a member of Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She was born July 23, 1924, and grew up in northeast Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, where she played basketball, once landing 21 consecutive free throws, as she would tell her family.
Summer after summer for years, she grew tomatoes, corn, green beans, and peas. She canned and froze produce from her garden, which sustained her family over the winter.
Decades later, she and her husband spent winters in central Florida.
She and Duane Ashbaucher married Jan. 8, 1944. He died Feb. 19, 2020.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Rosenberger; sons Jay, Daryl, Breck, and Reid Ashbaucher; sister, Helen Dexter; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Walter Funeral Home. An outdoor memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.