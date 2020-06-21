Marie Bollinger Vogt
1921 - 2020
Marie Bollinger Vogt

Marie Bollinger Vogt, age 99, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Sunset House. The daughter of Herman and Fannie Bollinger, she was born March 9, 1921 in Toledo. While still in high school, she taught dance and later established the Toledo Ballet in 1939 and for 55 years led the institution. Two years after founding the ballet, the nation's first performance of the Nutcracker took place right here in Toledo. To the world she was Marie, to her family she was Dee Dee. A nickname bestowed on her by her three nephews Jack, Jeff and Jim Jones. Dee Dee had many interests; travel, cooking, the arts…symphony, opera and especially Dance. She was an accomplished water colorist. Dee Dee was a sports fan, following her U of M, UT and even LeBron James of the NBA.

She is survived by her nephew, Jeffrey (Judy) Jones, Sr.; niece-in-law, Barbara Jones; niece, Kathy (Dave) Romain; nephew, Mike (Lana) Vogt; niece, Connie (Bill) Revnell; friends, Jim Morton and Carol Eunice; many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; sister, Joan Bollinger; nephew, Jack Jones, Jr.; niece-in-law, Kathy Jones Grether; and nephew, James Jones.

Visitation and services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Marie Vogt Scholarship Fund at the Toledo Ballet, Collingwood Presbyterian Church or American Heart Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo.



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
June 20, 2020
We are saddened to lose our Dear friend Marie!
So greatful that we had a loving friendship since our first meeting in 1972.
She will forever stay in our hearts!
Soili Arvola and Leo Ahonen
Soili Arvola
Friend
June 20, 2020
Mrs. Vogt was the instructor for the ballroom dance classes held in the Ottawa Hills High School gym for sixth graders. I remember her dancers posture and her insistence on good manners.
Christine (Baehren) Barabasz
Student
