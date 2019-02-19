Marie E. Schnabel



Marie E. Schnabel, 87, of Curtice, Ohio, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, in her residence. She was born the daughter of Harry T. and Lulu E. (Boyer) Frosch on October 2, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio. She married James D. Schnabel, Sr. in Williston, Ohio on December 3, 1961; and after 37 years of marriage, James preceded her in death on August 14, 1998.



Marie possessed an endless supply of energy that was evident in everything she did. For many years she was a custodian for the Genoa Area Local Schools and the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District stations in Williston, Clay Center and Genoa. In recent years she had also worked at Ray'z Café in Genoa. Marie was a former cheerleading advisor for Genoa schools during the 1980s and was an avid bowler. She liked baking, cooking, canning and gardening, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many times she could be found attending her grandchildren's sporting events.



Marie is survived by her children, Debbie E. (Dale) Grimes, Carla E. (James) Bachmayer, James D. (Sue) Schnabel, Jr., and Jeffery T. (Christy) Schnabel; 12 grandchildre; 19 great grandchildren; and her brother, James E. Frosch. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim, and two great grandchildren.



The funeral service for Marie will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Promedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560; or Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Station #34, P.O. Box 154, Williston, OH 43468. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019