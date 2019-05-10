Marie H. Fleitz



Marie H. Fleitz, 93, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 5, 1926 in Toledo. Marie was a 1944 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Marie and her husband owned Richard Fleitz Builders and Construction. She was a Girl Scout leader and served on Altar Rosary, St. Catherine's, Toledo. Marie was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, former president of Cooley Canal Yacht Club, Women's Auxiliary, and a volunteer at St. Vincent.



Marie is survived by children, Tom (Linda), Chris and Kathy Fleitz; grandchildren, Kim (James) Fleitz-Burgess; Elizabeth Chamberlain, Stephanie Little; great grandchildren, Sydney and Hayley Chamberlain, Jacob and Ashley Little; Danny and Sarah Burgess; sister Ginger Hays. She is preceded by her husband, Richard Fleitz; parents, Norman and Nelda (Kaltenbach) Rober; brother, Kenneth Rober; grandson-in-law, Robert Little.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1105 Elliston Rd., Martin, OH 43445. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019