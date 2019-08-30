|
Marie L. Ueberroth "Cookie"
Marie L. "Cookie" Ueberroth, 74, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Marie was born in Toledo, Ohio June 22, 1945 to Daniel and Dorothy (Smead) Szczublewski. On December 21, 1963, she married the love of her life David Ueberroth. Marie was a homemaker and later worked as shift supervisor with Hickory Farms. Marie was a lifelong parishioner of the former Good Shepherd Parish. Her true love was her family and sharing her homemade baked goods with family and friends.
Marie is survived by her husband of 55 years, David; children, David (Jeanette) Ueberroth Jr., and Christine (Benjamin) Krall; grandchildren, Viviana (Brant), Emmett, Garret, and Jacob; brother, Bob (Beth) Szczublewski; along with her dog, Harry. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Shawn Ueberroth; and brother, Danny Szczublewski.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services at 5:00 pm. Private burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to .
Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019