|
|
Marie Lynne Mikolajczyk
Marie Lynne Mikolajczyk, 55, of Northwood, OH passed away on August 27, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1963 to Billy and Wilma (Hartman) Blankenship in Toledo, OH.
Marie loved painting, garage sales, cats, movies and children.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joshua (Hope Luman) Will, Shawna (Jesse) Dinius, Cody (Caitlyn Cook) Will; mother, Wilma; siblings, Robert, Terry (Terri), and Dianne Blankenship.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 2 pm – 8 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH.
Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019