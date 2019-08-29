Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Mikolajczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lynne Mikolajczyk


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Lynne Mikolajczyk Obituary
Marie Lynne Mikolajczyk

Marie Lynne Mikolajczyk, 55, of Northwood, OH passed away on August 27, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1963 to Billy and Wilma (Hartman) Blankenship in Toledo, OH.

Marie loved painting, garage sales, cats, movies and children.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joshua (Hope Luman) Will, Shawna (Jesse) Dinius, Cody (Caitlyn Cook) Will; mother, Wilma; siblings, Robert, Terry (Terri), and Dianne Blankenship.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 2 pm – 8 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH.

Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now