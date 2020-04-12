|
Marie M. (Miller) Bettinger
Marie M. Bettinger, age 100, entered into eternal life, Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at her home under the care of hospice. She was born December 1, 1919 in Sylvania, Ohio to the late Leonard and Caroline Marie (Raab) Miller. Marie graduated from Richfield High School and on June 19, 1940, she married Leonard Bettinger. He preceded her in death on January 18, 1987.
A devout Catholic, Marie was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and its Altar-Rosary Society. Marie was the true matriarch of her family, and alongside her husband, Leonard, was owner and operator of Bettinger Farms and Greenhouse for over 70 years. After his death, she continued to work daily as office manager up until her health declined. She truly devoted herself to her job and most of all to her family. When Marie wasn't working or spending time with family, you could find her out driving around town with her sisters, looking for good bargains at garage sales.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ron Bettinger and Tom (Molly) Bettinger; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Bettinger; grandchildren, Tamara Bettinger-McClain, Brian (Deborah) Bettinger, Renee (Matt) Myers, Scott (Lisa) Bettinger and Chad (Rosalyn) Bettinger; great-grandchildren, Megan and Tyler McClain, Brandon (Leslie) Bettinger, Brittany Bettinger, Krystle, Chelsea (Marc), Chase, Lance, Brett, Eric, Lauren and Luke Bettinger; several great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Leonard, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Donald Bettinger; daughter-in-law, Joan Bettinger; grandson, Joshua Bettinger; sisters, Florene Johnson, Shirley Smith and Luella Langenderfer and brothers, Leo Miller, Norbert Miller and Earl Miller.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Marygrove Cemetery, with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding.
A special thank you to Maronda Williams, Anna Turner, Tina Nedd, her niece, Karrie King and the nurses with Heartland Hospice, who all provided exceptional care for Marie over the past several months.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marygrove Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419-826-2631).
