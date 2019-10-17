The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
204 Main St.
Genoa, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Rinaldo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie M. Rinaldo


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie M. Rinaldo Obituary
Marie M. Rinaldo

Marie M. Rinaldo, 97, of Genoa died early in the morning of Monday, October 14, 2019, at Otterbein North Shore in Marblehead. Marie was born February 18, 1922, in Miller City, Ohio, to Michael and Mary Emma Dobmeyer. She married Joseph N. Rinaldo and he preceded her in death June 30, 1982. Marie taught 2nd grade at Ft. Loramie, Ohio School District in the early to mid 1940's until coming to teach 2nd grade at Genoa Area Local Schools retiring in 1972. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa. For 30 years Marie volunteered at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.

Marie is survived by her sons, Dennis J. (Arlene) Rinaldo and James P. (Mary Lou) Rinaldo; grandchildren, Nicholas Rinaldo, Katie (John) Ciminillo, Stevie (Chris ) Hamilton and Dan (Sarah) Rinaldo; and great-grandchildren, Josie Ciminillo, Lorelei Hamilton, Ruthie Rinaldo, Lia Rinaldo, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Jamie Rinaldo; sister, Clara Ball; and brothers, Ray, Art, Neil, and Paul Dobmeyer.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 Main St., Genoa, OH 43430; burial will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorials for Marie may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 N. Sycamore Line Rd., Sandusky, OH 44870; or The Grotto, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now