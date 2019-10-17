|
Marie M. Rinaldo
Marie M. Rinaldo, 97, of Genoa died early in the morning of Monday, October 14, 2019, at Otterbein North Shore in Marblehead. Marie was born February 18, 1922, in Miller City, Ohio, to Michael and Mary Emma Dobmeyer. She married Joseph N. Rinaldo and he preceded her in death June 30, 1982. Marie taught 2nd grade at Ft. Loramie, Ohio School District in the early to mid 1940's until coming to teach 2nd grade at Genoa Area Local Schools retiring in 1972. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa. For 30 years Marie volunteered at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.
Marie is survived by her sons, Dennis J. (Arlene) Rinaldo and James P. (Mary Lou) Rinaldo; grandchildren, Nicholas Rinaldo, Katie (John) Ciminillo, Stevie (Chris ) Hamilton and Dan (Sarah) Rinaldo; and great-grandchildren, Josie Ciminillo, Lorelei Hamilton, Ruthie Rinaldo, Lia Rinaldo, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Jamie Rinaldo; sister, Clara Ball; and brothers, Ray, Art, Neil, and Paul Dobmeyer.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 Main St., Genoa, OH 43430; burial will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorials for Marie may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 N. Sycamore Line Rd., Sandusky, OH 44870; or The Grotto, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019