Marie R. Allen
Marie R. Allen, 95, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at her home in the Henry Ford Village Retirement Community. She was born February 24, 1925 in Toledo, OH to Frank and Sadie Winterhalter. Marie graduated from Central Catholic High School. She worked as a bank teller with Toledo Trust, and then as a homemaker raising 5 children.
Marie enjoyed painting ceramics for her family, and had a green thumb, caring for her beautiful flowers. She and her late husband John H. Allen were lifelong members of Historic St. Patrick's Church.
Marie is survived by her children, Barbara Butterfield, Harold (Diane) Allen, Evelyn Brosch Goodwin (David), Marilyn (Eric) Burtrum, and Richard (Nancy Colasanti) Allen; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John in 2006 and her 2 brothers, Frank A. and Richard Winterhalter.
There will be a private family Mass on Monday, April 6, 11:00 a.m. at the Historic St. Patrick Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Marie's life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be given to Historic St. Patrick's Church. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020