Marie Ringler
Marie Ringler, age 88, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Mercy St. Anne's Hospital. She was born on July 13, 1931 to Harry Ringler and Marguerite (Hicks) Thompson in Toledo, Ohio. Marie attended Northwestern University and worked as an inspector for Chrysler for 20 years, retiring in 1997. She loved the simple life, she enjoyed spening time with her husband, her animals and going-out to dinner.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Dale J. Rurak; step-sons, Jay and Ryan Rurak; grandson, Matthew Rurak; sister, Ann (Bob) Boggs; brother, Virgil "Red" (Frances) Ringler; furry friend, Candy and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ben Ringler.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).
In Marie's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019