Marie T. Feudi
Marie T. Feudi, our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, born April 13, 1925, passed away at Rosary Care Center, Sylvania, Ohio, on October 31, 2019 from complications of dementia.
Her parents were Earl and Florys Hite; predeceased brothers were Joseph Hite, John "Jack" Hite, and Phillip Hite.
She graduated from Waite High School in 1943 and married the love of her life, Louis Feudi, later that year in Austin, Texas after traveling by train all the way from Toledo. She and Louie were married 60 years and lived in Reynolds Corners before his passing in 2003. They grew vegetables in their garden and made homemade noodles together. The grandkids were tasked with turning the crank to cut the noodles. For a few years, they crafted beaded, lighted Christmas trees, candle holders and angels, which the family treasures.
Marie traveled on bowling leagues for years, bringing home many trophies. She was also proud to be an office holder with Credit Women International. Playing Solitaire on her computer and later on a tablet, along with assembling puzzles kept her busy. She was named the "puzzle queen" by the residents of Rosary Care. Her favorite TV shows were Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and the Young & the Restless.
Marie was 94 years old and lived according to the values of working hard, but most importantly, doing what you like to do. She loved going to work every day in her best clothes, whether at Fifth Third Bank as a teller or at Western Auto as the Credit Manager. She enjoyed talking with customers, especially at her last job handling out samples, retiring at 85 from Costco. Working at Dillard's as a sales lady in the house wares department was also one of her joys.
Surviving are daughters, Lois (Paul) Cannon and Tina Feudi; grandchildren, Michael (Hui) Brode, Marc Brode and Marisa (Donald) Stewart; along with great-grandchildren, Tyler Brode, and Lucas and Lauren DeLancey.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Rosary Care Center for keeping Marie happy and healthy these past four years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43615. Entombment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 480 Dussel Dr. Maumee, OH 43537 or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019