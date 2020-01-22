|
Marie Therese Wilson
Marie Therese Wilson, age 70, of Curtice, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to Noah and Margaret Scherack. Marie was a 1968 graduate of Clay High School and had worked as a manager of the jewelry department at Hills Department Store. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Marie loved taking care of her grandchildren and enjoyed crocheting and playing softball. She will be dearly missed.
Marie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard "Dick" Wilson; sons, Richard (Shelly) Wilson Jr., and William (Jennifer) Wilson; grandchildren, Christopher, Ricky, William, and Skylar; great-grandchildren, CJ, Aiden, and Levi; siblings, Jean Samuels, James Scherack, and Bart Scherack. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1105 Elliston Rd., Martin, OH. 43445. Family will greet guests from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020