Marie Wenzlick
1/20/1948 - 10/21/2020
Marie Wenzlick, 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away October 21, 2020. Marie was born in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Elwer) Wenzlick.
Marie is survived by her sisters, Margaret Brown, Edna (Tim) Anaple, Dolores Chmielewski, Judy (Kurt) Krause, Patty Wenzlick; brothers, George Wenzlick, Carl (Kathy) Wenzlick, Bill Wenzlick, and Bob Wenzlick.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Wenzlick; and companion of 30 years, Bill Horvath.
Marie graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1966. She was one of the original employees at the Kmart store on Navarre Avenue in Oregon and worked there for 40+ years, retiring in 2010. Marie enjoyed collecting antiques and enjoyed being with her family.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Home – Grand Rapids, has been entrusted with Marie's final arrangements and invite those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
