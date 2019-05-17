Marietta Seifert



On May 13, 2019, Marietta Seifert passed from this life to be with Jesus for her eternal life. She was 94 and had led a full, active, and long life. Born January 16, 1925 in Wood County, Ohio she was the eldest daughter of eight children. She grew up in a 21'x 18' one-room home which had been a one-room schoolhouse.



During World War II she served her country as a Rosie the Riveter. She married Paul Seifert in 1948, and along with raising their two children began a lifelong career as an accomplished seamstress, specializing in wedding gowns. Later in life she loved working in her yard and garden, never seeming to tire, which earned her the nickname "The Energizer Bunny." She remained full of life into her 80's, loving God and Country, and was very active politically and in her church which earned her the next nickname of the "Octogenarian Activist." Marietta has left a legacy of love and patriotism to her family.



She is survived by three sisters, Alice LaHote, Dottie Sarver and Peg Lauer; also two adult children, Tony Seifert and Ricki Pepin; two grandchildren, Jennifer and David Pepin; and three great-grandchildren, Sydney, Sadie and Sammy Pepin. Her memorial service will be Saturday, May 18, at Rona Missionary Church, 1082 Rona Parkway Drive, Fairborn. Visitation is from 3-4 PM; church service from 4-5 PM, followed by dinner at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019