Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Andrew United Methodist
3620 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Marilee C. Taylor


1937 - 2019
Marilee C. Taylor Obituary
Marilee C. Taylor

Mrs. Marilee Taylor, 81, of south Toledo, passed away on October 20, 2019, at the Parkcliffe Community Center. Mrs. Taylor was employed by Toledo Public Schools for 31 years, retiring in 2000. Marilee worked as a librarian secretary (26 years) and an office secretary (5 years). During her tenure she worked at several schools in the district, primarily Marshall School. Mrs. Taylor was very active with the Arlington School PTA, Mother's Club, and the Arlington Mother Singers. She was a graduate of Woodward High School. Mrs. Taylor devoted many years to serving at New Hope United Methodist Church singing in the choir, setting up their library, archives and more. Mrs. Taylor had many hobbies such as volleyball (which she played for many years) and playing in euchre and pinochle groups. One of her passions was decorating for every holiday and dressing up with hats and special shirts for each one.

Mrs. Taylor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Jefferson; her mother, Betty Jefferson; her brother, Carl Fausze; and her husband of 43 years, Kenneth Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Taylor of Carmel, IN; her son, Ron Taylor (Lorraine) of Milpitas, CA; her son, Don Taylor (Luba) of Encinitas, CA; her granddaughter, Michelle Garcia (George) of San Jose, CA; her grandson, Ryan Quigley of Denver, CO; her granddaughter, Morgan Quigley of Tampa, FL; her granddaughter, Kelsey Swope of Los Angeles, CA; and her great-granddaughter, Zoey Garcia of San Jose, CA. Mrs. Taylor is also survived by her partner of 20 years, Jerry Westphal, of Toledo, OH.

Friends may call on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Interment to follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Those planning on an expression of sympathy

in lieu of flowers are asked to consider contributions to Alzeimer's Association of NW Ohio or the Susan G. Komen for The Cure of Northwest Ohio.

walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
