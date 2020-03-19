Home

St Clement Catholic Church
3030 Tremainsville Rd
Toledo, OH 43613

Marilen (Fisher) Heckler


1942 - 2020
Marilen (Fisher) Heckler Obituary
Marilen (Fisher) Heckler

Marilen Fisher Heckler, age 77 of Lambertville, Michigan, peacefully passed away in her home on Monday March 16, 2020.

Born August 3, 1942 to George A. and Norma (Davidson) Fisher. Marilen was active in her Catholic faith gaining a Masters of Theology degree from the University of Dayton. An avid gardener, Marilen had a deep appreciation of botanical life resulting in a horticulture degree from Michigan State University, a knowledge she shared with many area residents.

Marilen is lovingly remembered and survived by her former husband, James A. Hecker; daughter, Joanne (Tom) Barker; son, Tim (Ann) Heckler; daughter, Rebecca (Joseph) Shaner; and four grandchildren, Andrew, Meridith, Claire and Gillian; and good friend, Sister Mary Clarine SND. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Joanne Zipf-Higgins.

Due to current circumstances, services will be privately held with immediate family at St. Clement Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be offered to St Clement Catholic Church, Toledo, Ohio. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby, 419-473-1301.

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
