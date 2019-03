Marilou Homoney



On the morning of February 27th, Marilou Homoney, 80, arrived at the heavenly gates to be with her savior and embrace her beloved Gram and Mum. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is free in spirit, mind and body from the bond of dementia and multiple health issues.



She was born December 2, 1938 in Tarentum, PA to Lawrence George Homoney and Elizabeth McCarthy Homoney. She graduated from Oakmont, PA High School in 1957 when rock and roll filled the airwaves, and she didn't want to miss a beat on the radio. She moved to Toledo, OH in 1974, but Pittsburgh was always home.



She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Patricia Hubbell, and cousin Karen Watt. She is survived by sisters Teddi Pukal, Beth McCabe, children Erin Homoney, Lawrence R. Hayes, Teresa Hayes-Lepiarz (Donald), and David Hayes (Theresa). Her grandchildren were the light of her life who gave her special purpose as they shared special times together that provided wonderful and often hilarious memories, especially those that spent the most time with her, Chelsea, Jake, Andrew and Alex.



She loved and was loved by family, and friends she came to know at Cedar Creek Church West Toledo Campus. She greeted everyone who came through the door with a hug. She believed in angels, loved birds, flowers and anything orange.



Bring your memories, stories and hugs to share as we celebrate her life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., with memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road, Temperance, MI. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cedar Creek Church West Toledo Campus.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019