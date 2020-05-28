Marilyn Berneice DeRoseMarilyn Berneice DeRose, age 84, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Holland, Ohio on February 23, 1936 to the late John and Berneice (Snyder) McCabe.Ever since she was a young adult, Marilyn enjoyed spending time in her yard, from nurturing her beautiful flowers to picking her raspberry and rhubarb plants. She enjoyed camping and fishing as well. Marilyn absolutely loved bird watching from her chair by the window. Another cherished enjoyment of Marilyn's was her weekly visits with her sister, Shirley. Whether they visited the local Savers on a hunt to find hidden treasures or just sat on Shirley's back porch to birdwatch and ogle her beautiful garden, their time spent together was invaluable. Marilyn was also an avid lottery player; not a day went by where you wouldn't find her with a scratch ticket in her lap. She also LOVED playing Bingo with her mom, sister and daughter. Marilyn could also be found accompanying her husband to multiple Hot Rod car shows where she met and made many lifelong friends. It was her easy going personality that many people remember; she never had a bad word to say of anyone. Through the years Marilyn also became a lover of Disney characters, Snow White being her absolute favorite. For those she left behind, they can only describe her as the best mom and grandmother, not a bad memory to be had.Left to cherish Marilyn's memory is her daughter, Darlene Johnson; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kathy) Johnson and Cassie (Steve) Mynihan; great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Nolan, Finlay, and Gabby; brother, John (Jennie) McCabe; sister-in-laws, Carol Abbott and Sharon Kurtz; and many nieces and nephews.Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert DeRose, Jr.; sister, Shirley Brown; in-laws, Herbert, Sr. and Ruth DeRose; brother-in-law's, Joe Brown, Bud Abbott, and John Kurtz; and very dearly loved fur baby, Topper.The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Jody, Donna and Brandon; just a few of the exceptional care givers found at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A very special thank you to her nurse Laura, for her absolute and unconditional loving and compassionate care. A special thank you to Tammy, a beautiful friend Marilyn met while at her stay at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. Her constant caring and friendship will never be forgotten.Memorial Contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Due to the current circumstances, services for Marilyn are private.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Marilyn's family please visit our website.