Obituary Condolences (News story) Marilyn F. Levine, who during decades of work for Toledo-area nonprofits knew whom to ask - and how to ask - for a hand, a dollar, or an idea, died Saturday in Lakes of Sylvania senior community. She was 73.



She had long-term liver problems but was on the job into December, son Mike said.



"She was a nurturer. She wanted to take care of the world," her son said. "She was the most outgoing. She knew everybody. She talked to everybody."



Mrs. Levine of Ottawa Hills was a former executive director of the Easter Seal Society of Northwestern Ohio. In 2005, she became foundation director for the Better Business Bureau of Northwestern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan.



"Working with her, she set her mind to do something, and it got done," said Richard Eppstein, local BBB president. She helped organize the annual BBB Torch Awards, which recognize businesses that have shown ethics and integrity.



"Nobody could say, 'No,' to Marilyn," Mr. Eppstein said. "When she called to say, 'We're counting on you,' The answer was always, 'Yes.' Nobody could put together an event like Marilyn."



Mr. Eppstein said that he saw a need to teach ethics to students but also businesses and professionals.



"I couldn't come up with anything. Everything I tried was as boring as the stuff already out there," Mr. Eppstein said. Mrs. Levine, working with Jim Nowak, a video production specialist, came up with In Pursuit of Ethics, a series of interactive videos that present scenarios to provoke audience discussion and elicit audience choice. What should the father do when his young son discovers as they leave a bank drive-through that the cash returned was far greater than the check cashed? Or how should a young athlete struggling with grades respond when someone sends to her phone the supposed answers to an upcoming exam?



"This all came from the creativity of Marilyn Levine and Jim Nowak," Mr. Eppstein said.



The ethics program has been used by BBBs across North America, he said.



She was born July 1, 1945, in Columbus to Mildred and Edwin Solomon and was a graduate of East High School. She was a fine arts major at Ohio State University, where she met her husband, David Levine. They moved to Burlington, Vt., as her husband began his optometry practice. They settled in Toledo several years later.



She'd been leader in her girls B'nai B'rith group and years later was recognized for her volunteer leadership in Toledo's Jewish community.



In the early 1980s, she became talent coordinator for the local segment of the annual Easter Seal telethon. She became executive director of northwest Ohio's Easter Seal society in 1988. That group was recognized in 1989 as "affiliate of the year" in the state.



In the early 1990s, she planned a summer tennis clinic for people in wheelchairs.



"I think that there are so many needs just to help them adapt to their daily living, that sometimes recreation just kind of gets shoved to the background," Mrs. Levine told The Blade in 1991. "We wanted to give young people in wheelchairs the opportunity to participate in something that's available to people in the summertime."



Mrs. Levine offered praise when a northwest Ohio poster child for Easter Seal modeled clothing for Target and a national ad campaign.



"It's very healthy," Mrs. Levine told The Blade. "It's saying that persons with disabilities are people. They're consumers, they're shoppers, they watch TV, they read the ads just like everybody else."



She left Easter Seals in 1995 and later worked at the foundation for what is now Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.



As director of development for Partners in Education, Mrs. Levine coordinated what became an annual fund-raiser - dragon boat races on the Maumee River.



"Marilyn really turned it around and made it into a tremendous event for Toledo," said Mr. Eppstein, who was on the Partners in Education board. "She just knew all the people in town to talk to, all the movers and shakers, and the next thing you know, it's sold out."



Surviving are her husband, David B. Levine, whom she married Aug. 29, 1965; sons, Matthew and Michael; daughter, Mindy Levine-Archer; brother, Philip Solomon, and five grandchildren.



Services were Tuesday. Arrangements were by Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home. The family suggested tributes to Jewish Family Services of Greater Toledo.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019