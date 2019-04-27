Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Marilyn Francis (Dalling) Kreger


Marilyn F. (Dalling) Kreger, 77, of Perrysburg passed away April 24, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born November 16, 1941 in Millbury, Ohio to Carl and Blanche (Brim) Dalling. She earned her Master's degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. Marilyn married Arnold J. Kreger on June 15, 1963.

Marilyn was a teacher for Lake High School for 33 years. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, teaching school, and outdoor camping. Her greatest love was taking care of her family and spending time with her kids and grandchildren.

Along with her husband Arnold, she is survived by her daughter, Jane Kreger and son, Brad Kreger; grandchildren, Hunter and Alexzander Kreger and their mother, Kelly Kreger and siblings, Ann Skondin and Phyllis Endicott.

Friends will be received Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at Noon. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the donor's choice. Condolences may be made online to the family at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 27, 2019
