Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Ave
Temperance, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Ave
Temperance, MI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Helen Roberts


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Helen Roberts Obituary
Marilyn Helen Roberts

Marilyn Helen Roberts, 87 years, of Temperance, MI, the daughter of Myron and Catherine (Sullivan) Van Wormer, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Blissfield Place, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.

The beloved spouse of the late Donald Roberts, whom she married September 13, 1948, she enjoyed a wonderful, adventurous life raising their four children and in later years traveling in their motor home to every state. With a quick wit and infectious laugh, Marilyn was always up for anything, especially a good garage sale! In recent years, before the scourge of dementia robbed her of the full opportunity, she was especially fond of time spent with her life-long friends and loving family.

Preceded in death by her adored spouse of 59 years, Don, as well as cherished sons-in-law, Scott Kelly and Jim Lynch, and baby great-grandson Reagan Kelly I. Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Kay Lynn Lynch, Candace Kelly, Gary (Susan) Roberts and Robin (Debra) Roberts; as well as seven grandchildren, Katherine (Jeremiah) Cousino, Drew (Mai) Kelly, Cody Kelly, Chad (Lynn) Roberts, Joseph (Rebecca) Roberts, Nick (Julie) Roberts, and Casey (Laura) Roberts); along with 13 precious great grand-children.

A memorial gathering will begin Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church , 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where a memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial of ashes will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now