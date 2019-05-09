Marilyn Helen Roberts



Marilyn Helen Roberts, 87 years, of Temperance, MI, the daughter of Myron and Catherine (Sullivan) Van Wormer, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Blissfield Place, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.



The beloved spouse of the late Donald Roberts, whom she married September 13, 1948, she enjoyed a wonderful, adventurous life raising their four children and in later years traveling in their motor home to every state. With a quick wit and infectious laugh, Marilyn was always up for anything, especially a good garage sale! In recent years, before the scourge of dementia robbed her of the full opportunity, she was especially fond of time spent with her life-long friends and loving family.



Preceded in death by her adored spouse of 59 years, Don, as well as cherished sons-in-law, Scott Kelly and Jim Lynch, and baby great-grandson Reagan Kelly I. Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Kay Lynn Lynch, Candace Kelly, Gary (Susan) Roberts and Robin (Debra) Roberts; as well as seven grandchildren, Katherine (Jeremiah) Cousino, Drew (Mai) Kelly, Cody Kelly, Chad (Lynn) Roberts, Joseph (Rebecca) Roberts, Nick (Julie) Roberts, and Casey (Laura) Roberts); along with 13 precious great grand-children.



A memorial gathering will begin Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church , 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where a memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial of ashes will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.



Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019